The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Sometimes the smartest picks during international fight cards are the home-towners. There is just something about fighting in front of your friends and family that brings out the best in some. Here’s our local Brazilian to take us through our South American weekend.

Antonio Carlos Jr.

Nickname – Cara de Sapato (Shoe Face)

Affiliation – American Top Team

From – Paraiba, Brazil

Height – 6’1″

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 7-2 (4-2 UFC)

What makes him impressive

When it comes to submission grappling, “Shoe Face” is perhaps one of the very best in the UFC. He holds a flying triangle submission over top grappler Garry Tonon. However, in the words of Carlson Gracie Sr, “if you punch a black belt in the face, they become a brown belt”. Luckily for Carlos Jr, American Top Team has done wonders for his footwork and has made it fairly hard to hit him. With the combination of high level grappling, youth and elusivity, he has all the makings to make an impressive run at middleweight.

Why he has been overlooked

Carlos Jr’s toughest test to date was when he went into Australia and faced current top 15er Dan Kelley. In that fight, he nearly finished the hometown favorite in the first round and entered the 3rd round ahead on just about everybody’s scorecard. However, a comeback KO from Dan Kelley ended his night and any momentum he had in the division. Now he finds himself back on a two-fight win streak and in need of a signature win.

What makes this a good match-up

In six of Eric Spicely’s 10 wins, he took home a submission. Several other fights he also relied heavily on controlling his opponents on the floor. While his offensive jiu jitsu game is on point, his defense sometimes lags behind. In a match with heavy handed Sam Alvey, Spicely found himself on the wrong end of a guillotine finish, which was Alvey’s first submission win in over six years. Spicely has never seen a grappler of this caliber and if Alvey caught him off guard, it would stand to reason that Carlos Jr. could also.

Record: 114 Wins, 54 Losses, 1 Draw, 2 NC, 3 Did Not Fight (DNF)