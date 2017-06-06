Saturday’s UFC 212 prelims averaged 732,000 viewers on FS1, Showbuzz Daily reports. The prelim portion of the event was headlined by a bantamweight clash between Raphael Assuncao and the debuting Marlon Moraes. The first half hour of the show actually was shown on FS2 due to a baseball game on FS1, and that portion drew 218,000 sets of eyeballs.

MMA Payout states that the PPV prelims have been averaging 941,000 viewers so far this year, so this is a disappointing number. Whether it is indicative of the sales number of the pay-per-view portion of the card is yet to be seen.