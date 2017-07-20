The estimated pay-per-view sales numbers for UFC 213 and Bellator NYC have come in, and they aren’t pretty. Dave Meltzer reports that both events did under 150,000 sales.

The snake bitten UFC 213, which ended up being headlined by a interim UFC Welterweight Championship fight between Robert Whitaker and Yoel Romero, did in the 125,000 to 150,000 sales range. This doesn’t come as a surprise, since the fight card got seriously diluted after a bunch of fights fell through – Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre, Cody Garbrandt vs T.J. Dillashaw, Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, and Robbie Lawler vs Donald Cerrone were all targeted (and in some cases, booked) for this event at one point.

As for Bellator’s re-entry into the PPV market, its Bellator NYC event sold in the 90,000-130,000 range. This was headed by a grudge match between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva. Bellator boss Scott Coker was hoping the event could crack the 200,000 sales mark, but in reality that would have been a shocking development if it did.