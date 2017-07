UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko 2

July 8, 2017

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko 2 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes (14-4, #2 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Valentina Shevchenko (14-2, #7 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Interim UFC Middleweight Championship:

Yoel Romero (12-1, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Robert Whittaker (19-4, #5 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Daniel Omielanczuk (19-7-1, 1 NC, #16 ranked heavyweight) vs Curtis Blaydes (7-1, #28 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Alistair Overeem (42-15, 1 NC, #4 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Anthony Pettis (19-6, #8 ranked lightweight) vs Jim Miller (14-1, #16 ranked lightweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Travis Browne (18-6-1, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Aleksei Oleinik (51-10-1, #14 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Chad Laprise (12-2, #66 ranked welterweight) vs Brian Camozzi (7-3, #76 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Thiago Santos (14-5, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (26-8, #34 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Jordan Mein (29-11, #30 ranked welterweight) vs Belal Muhammad (11-2, #49 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Rob Font (13-2, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (24-1, 1 NC, #29 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Cody Stamann (13-1) vs Terrion Ware (17-5)

Light Heavyweights:

Trevin Giles (9-0) vs James Bochnovic (8-1)

