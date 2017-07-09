Alistair Overeem won his rubber match against Fabricio Werdum at UFC 213, and was also the event’s top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and reported by several outlets online. Some fighter payments have yet to be released so we’ll update those as soon as we have them.

Attendance: 12,834

Gate: $2,400,000

Alistair Overeem: $810,000 ($800,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Robert Whittaker: $430,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Yoel Romero: $430,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Fabricio Werdum: $285,000 ($275,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Pettis: $195,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Travis Browne: $135,000 ($120,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chad Laprise: $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rob Font: $91,500 ($19,500 to show, $19,500 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jim Miller: $91,000 ($71,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aleksei Oleinik: $56,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Belal Muhammad: $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Curtis Blaydes: $40,500 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Daniel Omielanczuk: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jordan Mein: $35,000 ($25,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Douglas Silva de Andrade: $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brian Camozzi: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Thiago Santos: ($10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gerald Meerschaert: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Cody Stamman: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Terrion Ware: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Trevin Giles: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

James Bochnovic: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)