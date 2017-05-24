There’s been a shakeup at the top of UFC 213’s fight card. As has been talked about for the past few weeks, UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt injured his back and was in risk of having to pull out of his scheduled fight against T.J. Dillashaw at the July 8th event. Now that has been made official – Garbrandt-Dillashaw is off the card. The UFC will now look to book Dillashaw against UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson later this summer (despite Johnson’s objections to the matchup).

All is not lost for UFC 213, however. The traditionally big International Fight Week card will now be headlined by a rematch between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, this time for Nunes’s UFC Women’s Bantamweight strap. And a second title fight has been added to the card as a co-headliner – Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will battle for the interim-UFC Welterweight title (real champion Michael Bisping has a bum knee and is on the shelf for a bit).

UFC 213 goes down July 8th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.