The pay-per-view sales estimate for UFC 213 have yet to come in, but if the lack of interest in its prelims are any indication (and it usually is), the number isn’t going to be pretty. TV By The Numbers reports that UFC 213 prelims, headlined by Alekesei Oleinik submitting Travis Browne, averaged 657,000 viewers.

MMA Payout notes that this is the least-viewed PPV prelims of 2017. They also remark that International Fight Week PPV prelims generally do very good TV ratings for the UFC. It’s a shame, because this past Saturday’s prelims had four really good fights on it, resulting in three finishes.