UFC 214 Fighter Salaries, Reebok $, Attendance & Gate
Posted by on July 30, 2017

 

Just a partial list at this point –  fighter pay is courtesy of MMA Fighting, which got the main card payouts from the California State Athletic Commission.  Will update as more info comes in.

 

Attendance: 16,610
Gate: $2,448,870

 

 

Daniel Cormier: $1,040,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jon Jones: $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tyron Woodley: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Robbie Lawler: $320,000 ($200,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cris Cyborg: $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Donald Cerrone: $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Volkan Oezdemir: $162,500 ($80,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Demian Maia: $140,000 ($110,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tonya Evinger: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jimi Manuwa: $125,000 ($120,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

 

 

Ricardo Lamas:  ($15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Knight:  ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aljamain Sterling:   ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Renan Barao:   ($10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Brian Ortega:   ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Renato Moicano:   ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Andre Fili:   ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Calvin Kattar:   ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kailin Curran:   ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexandra Albu:  ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Shelton:  ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jarred Brooks:  ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Burkman:  ($15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Drew Dober:  ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

 