Just a partial list at this point – fighter pay is courtesy of MMA Fighting, which got the main card payouts from the California State Athletic Commission. Will update as more info comes in.

Attendance: 16,610

Gate: $2,448,870



Daniel Cormier: $1,040,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jon Jones: $580,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tyron Woodley: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Robbie Lawler: $320,000 ($200,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Cris Cyborg: $230,000 ($200,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Donald Cerrone: $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Volkan Oezdemir: $162,500 ($80,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Demian Maia: $140,000 ($110,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tonya Evinger: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jimi Manuwa: $125,000 ($120,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ricardo Lamas: ($15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jason Knight: ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Aljamain Sterling: ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Renan Barao: ($10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Brian Ortega: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Renato Moicano: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Andre Fili: ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Calvin Kattar: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kailin Curran: ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexandra Albu: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Eric Shelton: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jarred Brooks: ($2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Burkman: ($15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Drew Dober: ($5,000 Reebok sponsorship)