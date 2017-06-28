The already stacked fight card at UFC 214 just got even stackier (not a word but it sounds cooler than ‘more stacked’). The fight card already has Daniel Cormier defending his UFC Light Heavyweight title against arch nemesis Jon Jones as the headliner, with a second title fight between Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino against Tonya Evinger for the vacant UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship expected to be the co-main event. While now a third title fight has been added to the card. UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley announced today on UFC Tonight that he will be defending his title against top contender Demian Maia at the event.

Since winning the title last July, Woodley has only faced one man – Stephen Thompson – earning a draw and a majority decision win. BJJ wizard Maia, meanwhile, has been on a tear as of late, winning seven-straight fights over the past three-and-a-half years, while famously hardly even being hit by his opponent in most of them.

Can Maia take a strong wrestler like Woodley down to the canvas and submit him? We’ll find out on July 29th.