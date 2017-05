At this point, the Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier rematch appears like it is going to go down at UFC 214 in July. And, if we reach the point where both fighters make it into the cage across from each other that night, former champ Jones should be a healthy betting favorite.

After opening as a -185 fav, Jones has since moved up to -210 (as of this posting), making him a 68% favorite to go 2-0 against his hated rival Cormier, and in the process, getting UFC gold around his waist once again.