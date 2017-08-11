The sales estimates are in for last month’s epic UFC 214, and they are very, very good. Not quite the 1 million sold that Dana White claimed it was trending towards, but strong nonetheless. Dave Meltzer reports the the event sold an estimated 860,000 pay-per-views, making it the highest-selling UFC PPV of 2017 (by far), and the highest-selling since Ronda Rousey’s return at UFC 204 last December.

In fact, UFC 214 is now the 18th best selling UFC PPV of all-time. It also tops Jones-Cormier Part 1 (UFC 182) by 60,000 units sold. It’s also the best selling Jon Jones headlined fight card of all-time. Jones’s return is just what the doctor ordered for the cash-strapped UFC.