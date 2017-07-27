The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Brian Ortega

Nickname – T-City

Affiliation – Black House

From – Torrance, California

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 11-0 (3-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Ortega first and foremost is an impressive grappler. His submission game from all positions makes him dangerous at all times, which actually leads us to the most impressive part of his game; heart. Ortega is the type of gritty fighter who has the potential to finish his opponent late. While other fighters tire, Ortega gets better with time. This is why his last three fights have ended with him getting finishes in the 3rd round, including snatching victory from the jaws of defeat with a last second KO against Clay Guida last time out.

Why he has been overlooked

After beating Clay Guida, the world was high on Brian Ortega. He vaulted up the rankings and people were matchmaking his next fight all over the place. However, after the aforementioned KO of Clay Guida, Ortega took more than a year off. The time has allowed him to get prepped for his big fight, but has allowed the public to cool on the hype.

What makes this a good match-up

Renato Moicano is an undefeated prospect coming off a big win over Jeremy Stephens. In that win, he stole more than one round with a body lock takedown of Stephens. Although Stephens might have more chops in the striking department, Moicano will not be able to grapple Ortega up quite so easily. In fact, he will likely get taken down in his own right. Also, he’s not much of a finisher, which means he’ll have to avoid Ortega’s finishing instinct for 15 minutes.

