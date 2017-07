UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2

July 29, 2017

Honda Center

Anaheim, California

UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship:

Daniel Cormier – champion (19-1, #2 ranked light heavyweight)

Jon Jones (22-1, #1 ranked light heavyweight)

UFC Welterweight Championship:

Tyron Woodley – champion (16-3-1, #1 ranked welterweight)

Demian Maia (25-6, #4 ranked welterweight)

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship:

Cris Cyborg (16-1, 1 NC, #11 ranked featherweight/bantamweight)

Tonya Evinger (19-5)

Welterweights:

Robbie Lawler (27-11, 1 NC, #2 ranked welterweight)

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jimi Manuwa (17-2, #5 ranked light heavyweight)

Volkan Oezdemir (14-1, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (FXX/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Ricardo Lamas (17-5, #4 ranked featherweight)

Jason Knight (20-2, #14 ranked featherweight)

Catchweight (140 pounds):

Aljamain Sterling (13-2, #10 ranked bantamweight)

Renan Barao (35-4, 1 NC, #4 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Renato Moicano (10-0-1, #26 ranked featherweight)

Brian Ortega (11-0, 1 NC, #7 ranked featherweight)

Featherweights:

Andre Fili (16-4, #24 ranked featherweight)

Calvin Kattar (16-2)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Kailin Curran (4-4, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Alexandra Albu (6-0, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Flyweights:

Eric Shelton (10-3, #27 ranked flyweight)

Jarred Brooks (12-0)

Lightweights:

Joshua Burkman (29-15, 1 NC, #81 ranked lightweight)

Drew Dober (17-8, 1 NC, #55 ranked lightweight)