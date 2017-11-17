The pay-per-view sales totals for this month’s UFC 217 extravaganza have been revealed, and the event was a smashing success. MMA Fighting’s Dave Meltzer reports that the fight card sold 875,000 PPVs in North America, making it the biggest-selling UFC PPV of the year, and best since Ronda Rousey’s UFC swansong at UFC 207 last December (1.1 million sales). However, considering the Zuffa is a private company, none of these PPV sales totals are official, but Meltzer’s stats are considered to be fairly accurate (he bases them on info he gets from PPV providers).

UFC 217 was of course an epic night, with three UFC titles changing hands, capped off by the triumphant return of one of the UFC’s true PPV kings, Georges St-Pierre. The 875,000 sales total also ranks UFC 217 among the 20 top-selling UFC PPVs of all-time, the third time a GSP-headlined card makes this list.