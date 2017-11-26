UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2

Dec 2, 2017

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Michigan

UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2 Fight Card

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Featherweight Championship:

Max Holloway – champion (18-3, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Jose Aldo (26-3, #1 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Alistair Overeem (43-15, 1 NC, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou (10-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)

Flyweights:

Henry Cejudo (11-2, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Sergio Pettis (16-2, #7 ranked women’s flyweight)

Lightweights:

Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (18-0, #46 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (9-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson (14-5, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Charles Oliveira (22-7, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder (14-3, #17 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (17-3-1, 2 NC, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Yancy Medeiros (14-4, 1 NC, #31 ranked welterweight)

Lightweights:

David Teymur (6-1, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose (8-0-1, #53 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Felice Herrig (13-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cortney Casey (7-4, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Sabah Homasi (11-6, #79 ranked welterweight) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (7-1, #61 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jeremy Kimball (15-6, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes (7-0, #27 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Justin Willis (5-1, #26 ranked heavyweight) vs Allen Crowder (9-2, 1 NC)

Women’s Strawweights

Amanda Cooper (3-3, #31 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Magana (11-8, #36 ranked women’s strawweight)

