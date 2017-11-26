UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2
Dec 2, 2017
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, Michigan
UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo 2 Fight Card
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Featherweight Championship:
Max Holloway – champion (18-3, #2 ranked featherweight) vs Jose Aldo (26-3, #1 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Alistair Overeem (43-15, 1 NC, #3 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou (10-1, #6 ranked heavyweight)
Flyweights:
Henry Cejudo (11-2, #3 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Sergio Pettis (16-2, #7 ranked women’s flyweight)
Lightweights:
Eddie Alvarez (28-5, 1 NC, #10 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Gaethje (18-0, #46 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres (9-1, #9 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Michelle Waterson (14-5, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Charles Oliveira (22-7, 1 NC, #19 ranked lightweight) vs Paul Felder (14-3, #17 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira (17-3-1, 2 NC, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Yancy Medeiros (14-4, 1 NC, #31 ranked welterweight)
Lightweights:
David Teymur (6-1, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Drakkar Klose (8-0-1, #53 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Felice Herrig (13-6, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Cortney Casey (7-4, #13 ranked women’s strawweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Sabah Homasi (11-6, #79 ranked welterweight) vs Abdul Razak Alhassan (7-1, #61 ranked welterweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Jeremy Kimball (15-6, #27 ranked light heavyweight) vs Dominick Reyes (7-0, #27 ranked light heavyweight)
Heavyweights:
Justin Willis (5-1, #26 ranked heavyweight) vs Allen Crowder (9-2, 1 NC)
Women’s Strawweights
Amanda Cooper (3-3, #31 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Magana (11-8, #36 ranked women’s strawweight)
