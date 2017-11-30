The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

It’s a good time to be an MMA fan. We’ve got tons of fights this week. You might be tempted to only watch the main cards, but we have a couple that you should watch before we get to the big shots.

Rachael Ostovich

Affiliation – Jesus is Lord

From – Honolulu, Hawaii

Height – 5’3″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 3-3 (0-0 UFC)

Dominick Reyes

Nickname – The Devestator

Affiliation – Cobra Kai

From – Hesperia, California

Height – 6’4″

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 7-0 (1-0 UFC)

What makes them impressive

What makes them impressive could not be any more different.

Firstly, Reyes is a damn impressive kickboxer with a laundry list of highlights. He won his contract into the UFC by picking up one of the most crazy head kick knockouts in recent memory at LFA 13. That head kick only took 53 seconds and he followed that up by stunning Joachim Christensen in his UFC debut in a slightly faster 29 seconds.

Ostovich is not likely going to KO anybody violently in the cage. Instead, she picks up her wins by using creative takedowns from her judo past. Her ground control is solid and she sets up her submissions directly off of each of her takedowns. As a result, she’s fun and impressive to watch, just in a very different way than Reyes.

Why they have been overlooked

Actually, in this case only one of them has been. Reyes at this point has quite a bit of hype coming in. Both his debut and his SportCenter Top 10 knockout has brought plenty of people to the table. On the other hand, Ostovich doesn’t exactly have an amazing record. At only 3-3, she’s far from looking like a title challenger. However, her fight record includes fights against top name talent like Andrea Lee and Christine Ferea. So, her .500 record doesn’t quite show off how good she actually is.

What makes these good match-up

Ostovich’s opponent Karine Gevorgyan also sports a judo base. Growing up in Armenia, she was raised doing judo. However, their levels of judo should cancel each other out and force most of this fight to take place on the feet. This is where Gevorgyan lags behind. She still has a long ways to go before she is a tough striker.

Although Reyes’ opponent, Jeremy Kimball is a much more competent striker, he is not particularly technical. He leaves himself open to get hit a lot and is more than happy to trade punch for punch. It’s reasonable to conclude he is going to have to take Reyes’ best shot, which few people in the UFC can.

