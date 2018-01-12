In a bad year in terms of pay-per-view buys, at least the UFC ended 2017 on a high note. The last PPV card of last year, UFC 219 on Dec 30th, was the third-best selling UFC PPV of the year, reports Dave Meltzer. The only UFC cards that did better business in 2017 was Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones and Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre.

Meltzer states that the Cris Cyborg-Holly Holm headlined card sold in the 340,000-380,000 range, a very solid number in these days of declining PPV sales. Any doubt as to the star power of Cris Cyborg should now be squashed. Now let’s built a damn division around her, ok?!