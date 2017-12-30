UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm

Dec 30, 2017

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm Results

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship:

Cris Cyborg – champion (18-1, 1 NC, #4 ranked women’s featherweight)

Holly Holm (11-3, #3 ranked women’s featherweight)

Lightweights:

Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0, #12 ranked lightweight)

Edson Barboza (19-4, #13 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Dan Hooker (15-7, #35 ranked lightweight)

Marc Diakiese (12-1, #50 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Cynthia Calvillo (6-0, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)

Carla Esparza (13-4, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Carlos Condit (30-10, #15 ranked welterweight)

Neil Magny (19-7, #11 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Khalil Rountree (7-2, #22 ranked light heavyweight)

Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2)

Featherweights:

Myles Jury (16-2, #10 ranked featherweight)

Rick Glenn (20-4-1, #45 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights

Marvin Vettori (12-3, #43 ranked middleweight)

Omari Akhmedov (17-4, #29 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:

Louis Smolka (11-4, #5 ranked flyweight)

Matheus Nicolau (12-2-1, #15 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Tim Elliott (15-8-1, #20 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Submission (Anaconda Choke) – Round 2 (1:41)

Mark De La Rosa (9-0)