UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm
Dec 30, 2017
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm Results
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship:
Cris Cyborg – champion (18-1, 1 NC, #4 ranked women’s featherweight)
Holly Holm (11-3, #3 ranked women’s featherweight)
Lightweights:
Khabib Nurmagomedov (24-0, #12 ranked lightweight)
Edson Barboza (19-4, #13 ranked lightweight)
Lightweights:
Dan Hooker (15-7, #35 ranked lightweight)
Marc Diakiese (12-1, #50 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Cynthia Calvillo (6-0, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)
Carla Esparza (13-4, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Carlos Condit (30-10, #15 ranked welterweight)
Neil Magny (19-7, #11 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Khalil Rountree (7-2, #22 ranked light heavyweight)
Michal Oleksiejczuk (12-2)
Featherweights:
Myles Jury (16-2, #10 ranked featherweight)
Rick Glenn (20-4-1, #45 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights
Marvin Vettori (12-3, #43 ranked middleweight)
Omari Akhmedov (17-4, #29 ranked middleweight)
Flyweights:
Louis Smolka (11-4, #5 ranked flyweight)
Matheus Nicolau (12-2-1, #15 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Tim Elliott (15-8-1, #20 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Submission (Anaconda Choke) – Round 2 (1:41)
Mark De La Rosa (9-0)