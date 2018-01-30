The champs were the big winners at UFC 220 – Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier were the top earners.

Here are the fighter purse info for the event, released by the Mass State Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 16,015

Gate: $2,450,000

Stipe Miocic: $640,000 ($600,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Daniel Cormier: $590,000 ($500,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francis Ngannou: $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Volkan Oezdemir: $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gian Villante: $115,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Calvin Kattar: $81,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Shane Burgos: $77,000 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dustin Ortiz: $70,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gleison Tibau: $70,000 ($50,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rob Font: $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Enrique Barzola: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Thomas Almeida: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Islam Makhachev: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francimar Barroso: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kyle Bochniak: $29,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Julio Arce: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alexandre Pantoja: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sabah Homasi: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Matt Bessette: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brandon Davis: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dan Ige: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)