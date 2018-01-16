UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou
Jan 20, 2017
TD Garden
Boston, Massachusetts
UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou Fight Card
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Heavyweight Championship:
Stipe Miocic – champion (17-2, #1 ranked heavyweight) vs Francis Ngannou (11-1, #4 ranked heavyweight)
UFC Light Heavweight Championship:
Daniel Cormier – champion (19-1, 1 NC, #2 ranked light heavyweight) vs Volkan Oezdemir (15-1, #7 ranked light heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Calvin Kattar (17-2, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Shane Burgos (10-0, #26 ranked featherweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Gian Villante (15-8, #18 ranked light heavyweight) vs Francimar Barroso (19-6, 1 NC, #32 ranked light heavyweight)
Bantamweights:
Thomas Almeida (22-2, #17 ranked bantamweight) vs Rob Font (14-3, #14 ranked bantamweight)
Prelims (FS1/TSN5 – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Kyle Bochniak (7-2, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Brandon Davis (8-2)
Welterweights:
Sabah Homasi (11-7, #82 ranked welterweight) vs Adbul Razak Alhassan (8-1, #49 ranked welterweight)
Flyweights:
Dustin Ortiz (17-7, #10 ranked flyweight) vs Alexandre Pantoja (18-2, #16 ranked flyweight)
Featherweights
Dan Ige (8-1) vs Julio Arce (13-2)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Matt Bessette (22-7) vs Enrique Barzola (14-3-1, #33 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Maryna Moroz (8-2, #18 women’s fly/strawweight) vs Jamie Moyle (4-2, #44 women’s fly/strawweight)
Lightweights:
Islam Makhachev (14-1, #16 ranked lightweight) vs Gleison Tibau (41-11, #33 ranked lightweight)
Betting Odds