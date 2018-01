UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold

Feb 10, 2018 (Feb 11th in Australia)

Perth Arena

Perth, Australia

UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold Fight Card

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Interim UFC Middleweight Championship:

Yoel Romero (12-2, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Luke Rockhold (16-3, #4 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Mark Hunt (13-11-1, 1 NC, #5 ranked heavyweight) vs Curtis Blaydes (8-1, 1 NC, #14 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Tai Tuivasa (8-0, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Cyril Asker (9-3, #17 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Jake Matthews (12-3, #41 ranked welterweight) vs Li Jingliang (14-4, #38 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Tyson Pedro (6-1, #19 ranked light heavyweight) vs Saparbek Safarov (8-1, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Damien Brown (17-11, #69 ranked lightweight) vs Dong Hyun Kim (maestro) (15-8-3, #54 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Rob Wilkinson (11-1, #54 ranked middleweight) vs Israel Adesanya (11-0)

Featherweights:

Alexander Volkanovski (16-1, #44 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Kennedy (11-0, #42 ranked featherweight)

Flyweights:

Jussier Formiga (20-5, #7 ranked flyweight) vs Ben Nguyen (17-6, #11 ranked flyweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Ross Pearson (21-12, 1 NC, #65 ranked lightweight) vs Mizuto Hirota (19-8-2, #67 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Teruto Ishihara (11-4-2, #33 ranked bantamweight) vs Jose Quinonez (7-2, #28 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Luke Jumeau (12-4, #75 ranked welterweight) vs Daichi Abe (6-0, #72 ranked welterweight)

