UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya

Mar 3, 2018

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 222: Cyborg vs Kunitskaya Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,985 – very weak

UFC PPV’s range between 13,000-7,000 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,800

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Featherweight Championship:

Cris Cyborg (19-1, 1 NC, #2 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (10-3, 1 NC)

Featherweights:

Frankie Edgar (21-5-1, #4 ranked featherweight) vs Brian Ortega (13-0, 1 NC, #3 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Sean O’Malley (9-0, #44 ranked bantamweight) vs Andre Soukhamthath (12-5, #35 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Stefan Struve (32-9, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Andrei Arlovski (26-15, 1 NC, #13 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Cat Zingano (9-2, #8 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Ketlen Vieira (9-0, #7 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Prelims (FS1/TSN – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Strawweights:

Ashley Yoder (5-3 #34 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Mackenzie Dern (5-0)

Lightweights:

Beneil Dariush (14-3-1, #9 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Hernandez (8-1)

Bantamweights:

John Dodson (20-9, #19 ranked bantamweight) vs Pedro Munhoz (15-2, 1 NC, #6 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:

C.B. Dollaway (21-8-1, #23 ranked middleweight) vs Hector Lombard (34-8-1, 2 NC, #27 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 6:30 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Mike Pyle (27-13-1, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Zak Ottow (15-5, #63 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Bryan Caraway (21-8, #8 ranked bantamweight) vs Cody Stamann (16-1, #41 ranked bantamweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Jordan Johnson (8-0, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Adam Milstead (8-1, #35 ranked light heavyweight)

