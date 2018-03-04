Cris Cyborg demolished yet another overmatched opponent last night, and was the top earner at UFC 222.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Attendance: 12,041

Gate: $1,367,672

Cris Cyborg: $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $295,000 ($275,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Ortega: $255,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Edgar: $215,000 ($195,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Yana Kunitskaya: $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

C.B. Dolloway: $107,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean O’Malley: $97,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Dodson: $92,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stefan Struve: $92,000 ($77,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Hernandez: $79,500 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Soukhamthath: $73,000 ($19,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hector Lombard: $72,000 ($62,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Pyle: $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ketlen Vieira: $64,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Beneil Dariush: $58,000 ($48,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $53,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamman: $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zak Ottow: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cat Zingano: $39,000 ($35,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pedro Munhoz: $39,000 ($34,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Johnson: $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bryan Caraway: $31,000 ($21,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ashley Yoder: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Adam Milstead: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)