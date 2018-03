UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington

May 12, 2018

Jeunesse Arena

Rio de Jaeiro, Brazil

UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

10,048 – very strong

UFC PPV’s range between 14,000-6,500 points, with an average UFC PPV ranking 9,900

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship:

Amanda Nunes – champion (15-4, #1 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Raquel Pennington (9-6, #6 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Middleweights:

Vitor Belfort (26-13, 1 NC, #14 ranked middleweight) vs Lyoto Machida (23-8, #20 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (25-5, 1 NC, #8 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC, #5 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Cezar Ferreira (13-6, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Karl Roberson (6-0, #44 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:

Davi Ramos (7-2, #57 ranked lightweight) vs Nick Hein (14-2, #67 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Alberto Mina (13-0, #27 ranked welterweight) vs Ramazeen Emeev (16-3, #39 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Alexey Oliynyk (55-11-1, #9 ranked heavyweight) vs Junior Albini (14-3, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Thales Leites (27-8, #17 ranked middleweight) vs Jack Hermansson (16-4, #37 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Volkan Oezdemir (15-2, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira (27-6, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

