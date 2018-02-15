The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Last week, our breakout star hit in a big way. If you din’t read our pre-fight breakdown of Israel Adesanya, you might want to check it out here. While our pick this week might not be that dominant, here’s one we really like.

Lucie Pudilova



Nickname – Bullet

Affiliation – KBC Ribram MMA

From – Pribram, Czech Republic

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 7-2 (1-1 UFC)

What makes him impressive

If nothing else, any match with Lucie Pudilova is going to be exciting. On average, Pudilova lands over 5 strikes per minute, which puts her just outside of the FightMetric top 10 leader boards, and just 0.75 strikes per minute away from Conor McGregor’s pace. She also isn’t afraid to take one to give one. In fact she takes over 4.5 strikes per minute. So, while she isn’t elusive, she’s willing to trade and can take a punch with the best of them.

Why he has been overlooked

In her debut, Pudilova got nearly defeated by a game Lina Lansberg. Lansberg is a noted striker in her own right and has excellent striking. In addition, Pudilova took the fight on short notice; having just over a week to prepare. With her full camp behind her, she showed what she can really do, but it’ll take a little longer for the memory of her loss to leave the public’s mind.

What makes this a good match-up

Sarah Moras isn’t shy about what she’s planning on doing; she loves to grapple. She even picked up a slick submission win last time out against Ashlee Evans-Smith. However, her takedown rate is pretty brutal. She only has been successful on 9% of her attempts. Since Pudilova isn’t going to willingly go to the ground with her, there is a pretty high chance that Moras is going to have to slug it out with the much more talented striker. Bad news for her.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 136-60-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

