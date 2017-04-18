There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC Total Rank Rank 1 3 T.J. Dillashaw 361 2 2 Dominick Cruz 299 3 1 Cody Garbrandt 235.5 4 5 John Lineker 154 5 11 Eddie Wineland 123 6 15 Joe Soto 121 7 7 Bryan Caraway 114 8 4 Raphael Assuncao 107.5 9 6 Jimmie Rivera 101 10 9 Aljamain Sterling 91 11 14 Pedro Munhoz 75.5 12 10 Thomas Almeida 74.5 13 8 John Dodson 73.5 14 13 Iuri Alcantara 69.5 15 Felipe Arantes 54.5 16 Rani Yahya 52.5 17 16 Rob Font 52 18 Mitch Gagnon 46.5 19 Damian Stasiak 42.5 20 Justin Scoggins 34.5 21 Frankie Saenz 33.5 22 Kyung Ho Kang 32.5 22 Chris Holdsworth 32.5 24 12 Johnny Eduardo 29.5 25 Marco Beltran 28.5 26 Alejandro Perez 28 27 Patrick Williams 27 27 Luke Sanders 27 29 Tom Duquesnoy 25 30 Russell Doane 24.5 30 Douglas Silva de Andrade 24.5 32 Ian Entwistle 22.5 33 Marlon Vera 21 34 Henry Briones 20 34 Matthew Lopez 20 36 Michinori Tanaka 16 37 Jose Quinonez 14 38 Guido Cannetti 10 39 Augusto Mendes 9 40 Albert Morales 5 40 Brett Johns 5 40 Ricardo Ramas 5 40 Aiemann Zahabi 5 44 Davey Grant 4.5 45 Reginaldo Vieira 4 46 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto 0 46 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 46 Andre Soukhamthath 0

