UFC Performance Based Rankings: Bantamweights: Apr 18, 2017
Posted by on April 18, 2017

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  We’ll roll these rankings out daily for the next couple of weeks until all weight classes have been revealed.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats UFC   Total
Rank Rank  
1 3 T.J. Dillashaw 361
2 2 Dominick Cruz 299
3 1 Cody Garbrandt 235.5
4 5 John Lineker 154
5 11 Eddie Wineland 123
6 15 Joe Soto 121
7 7 Bryan Caraway 114
8 4 Raphael Assuncao 107.5
9 6 Jimmie Rivera 101
10 9 Aljamain Sterling 91
11 14 Pedro Munhoz 75.5
12 10 Thomas Almeida 74.5
13 8 John Dodson 73.5
14 13 Iuri Alcantara 69.5
15 Felipe Arantes 54.5
16 Rani Yahya 52.5
17 16 Rob Font 52
18 Mitch Gagnon 46.5
19 Damian Stasiak 42.5
20 Justin Scoggins 34.5
21 Frankie Saenz 33.5
22 Kyung Ho Kang 32.5
22 Chris Holdsworth 32.5
24 12 Johnny Eduardo 29.5
25 Marco Beltran 28.5
26 Alejandro Perez 28
27 Patrick Williams 27
27 Luke Sanders 27
29 Tom Duquesnoy 25
30 Russell Doane 24.5
30 Douglas Silva de Andrade 24.5
32 Ian Entwistle 22.5
33 Marlon Vera 21
34 Henry Briones 20
34 Matthew Lopez 20
36 Michinori Tanaka 16
37 Jose Quinonez 14
38 Guido Cannetti 10
39 Augusto Mendes 9
40 Albert Morales 5
40 Brett Johns 5
40 Ricardo Ramas 5
40 Aiemann Zahabi 5
44 Davey Grant 4.5
45 Reginaldo Vieira 4
46 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto 0
46 Kwan Ho Kwak 0
46 Andre Soukhamthath 0

Check back tomorrow for our featherweight rankings

