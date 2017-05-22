There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 T.J. Dillashaw 361 2 2 2 Dominick Cruz 299 3 3 1 Cody Garbrandt 235.5 4 4 5 John Lineker 154 5 6 15 Joe Soto 121 6 7 7 Bryan Caraway 114 7 8 4 Raphael Assuncao 107.5 8 5 12 Eddie Wineland 106 9 9 6 Jimmie Rivera 101 10 10 9 Aljamain Sterling 91 11 11 13 Pedro Munhoz 75.5 12 12 10 Thomas Almeida 74.5 13 14 14 Iuri Alcantara 69.5 14 13 8 John Dodson 63.5 15 15 Felipe Arantes 54.5 16 16 Rani Yahya 52.5 17 17 16 Rob Font 52 18 18 Mitch Gagnon 46.5 19 19 Damian Stasiak 42.5 20 20 Justin Scoggins 34.5 21 21 Frankie Saenz 33.5 22 22 Chris Holdsworth 32.5 22 22 Kyung Ho Kang 32.5 24 24 11 Johnny Eduardo 29.5 25 26 Alejandro Perez 28 26 27 Luke Sanders 27 26 27 Patrick Williams 27 28 29 Tom Duquesnoy 25 29 30 Douglas Silva de Andrade 24.5 29 30 Russell Doane 24.5 31 32 Ian Entwistle 22.5 32 33 Marlon Vera 21 33 34 Henry Briones 20 33 34 Matthew Lopez 20 35 36 Michinori Tanaka 16 36 37 Jose Quinonez 14 37 38 Guido Cannetti 10 38 39 Augusto Mendes 9 39 40 Aiemann Zahabi 5 39 40 Albert Morales 5 39 40 Brett Johns 5 39 40 Ricardo Ramas 5 43 44 Davey Grant 4.5 44 45 Reginaldo Vieira 4 45 46 Andre Soukhamthath 0 45 46 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 45 46 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto 0

Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings

