There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|361
|2
|2
|2
|Dominick Cruz
|299
|3
|3
|1
|Cody Garbrandt
|235.5
|4
|4
|5
|John Lineker
|154
|5
|6
|15
|Joe Soto
|121
|6
|7
|7
|Bryan Caraway
|114
|7
|8
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|107.5
|8
|5
|12
|Eddie Wineland
|106
|9
|9
|6
|Jimmie Rivera
|101
|10
|10
|9
|Aljamain Sterling
|91
|11
|11
|13
|Pedro Munhoz
|75.5
|12
|12
|10
|Thomas Almeida
|74.5
|13
|14
|14
|Iuri Alcantara
|69.5
|14
|13
|8
|John Dodson
|63.5
|15
|15
|Felipe Arantes
|54.5
|16
|16
|Rani Yahya
|52.5
|17
|17
|16
|Rob Font
|52
|18
|18
|Mitch Gagnon
|46.5
|19
|19
|Damian Stasiak
|42.5
|20
|20
|Justin Scoggins
|34.5
|21
|21
|Frankie Saenz
|33.5
|22
|22
|Chris Holdsworth
|32.5
|22
|22
|Kyung Ho Kang
|32.5
|24
|24
|11
|Johnny Eduardo
|29.5
|25
|26
|Alejandro Perez
|28
|26
|27
|Luke Sanders
|27
|26
|27
|Patrick Williams
|27
|28
|29
|Tom Duquesnoy
|25
|29
|30
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|24.5
|29
|30
|Russell Doane
|24.5
|31
|32
|Ian Entwistle
|22.5
|32
|33
|Marlon Vera
|21
|33
|34
|Henry Briones
|20
|33
|34
|Matthew Lopez
|20
|35
|36
|Michinori Tanaka
|16
|36
|37
|Jose Quinonez
|14
|37
|38
|Guido Cannetti
|10
|38
|39
|Augusto Mendes
|9
|39
|40
|Aiemann Zahabi
|5
|39
|40
|Albert Morales
|5
|39
|40
|Brett Johns
|5
|39
|40
|Ricardo Ramas
|5
|43
|44
|Davey Grant
|4.5
|44
|45
|Reginaldo Vieira
|4
|45
|46
|Andre Soukhamthath
|0
|45
|46
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|0
|45
|46
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|0
Check back Friday for our featherweight rankings
