There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 3 T.J. Dillashaw 361 2 2 2 Dominick Cruz 299 3 3 1 Cody Garbrandt 235.5 4 NR Renan Barao 170 5 4 5 John Lineker 154 6 5 Joe Soto 121 7 8 13 Eddie Wineland 106 8 9 6 Jimmie Rivera 101 9 7 4 Raphael Assuncao 94.5 10 10 9 Aljamain Sterling 91 11 11 12 Pedro Munhoz 77 12 12 10 Thomas Almeida 74.5 13 NR Brian Kelleher 70 14 14 8 John Dodson 63.5 15 13 Iuri Alcantara 57 16 15 Felipe Arantes 54.5 17 16 Rani Yahya 52.5 18 17 16 Rob Font 52 19 33 14 Matthew Lopez 48 20 18 Mitch Gagnon 46.5 21 29 Russell Doane 45 22 19 Damian Stasiak 38 22 21 Frankie Saenz 33.5 24 22 Chris Holdsworth 32.5 24 22 Kyung Ho Kang 32.5 26 25 Alejandro Perez 28 27 26 Luke Sanders 27 27 26 Patrick Williams 27 29 24 15 Johnny Eduardo 26 30 28 Tom Duquesnoy 25 31 29 Douglas Silva de Andrade 24.5 32 31 Ian Entwistle 22.5 33 32 Marlon Vera 21 34 33 Henry Briones 20 35 36 Jose Quinonez 14 36 37 Guido Cannetti 10 37 38 Augusto Mendes 9 38 39 Aiemann Zahabi 5 38 39 Albert Morales 5 38 39 Brett Johns 5 38 39 Ricardo Ramas 5 42 43 Davey Grant 4.5 43 45 Andre Soukhamthath 0 43 45 Kwan Ho Kwak 0 43 NR 11 Marlon Moraes 0 43 45 Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto 0

Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Featherweights/Bantamweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound