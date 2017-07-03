There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|361
|2
|2
|2
|Dominick Cruz
|299
|3
|3
|1
|Cody Garbrandt
|235.5
|4
|NR
|Renan Barao
|170
|5
|4
|5
|John Lineker
|154
|6
|5
|Joe Soto
|121
|7
|8
|13
|Eddie Wineland
|106
|8
|9
|6
|Jimmie Rivera
|101
|9
|7
|4
|Raphael Assuncao
|94.5
|10
|10
|9
|Aljamain Sterling
|91
|11
|11
|12
|Pedro Munhoz
|77
|12
|12
|10
|Thomas Almeida
|74.5
|13
|NR
|Brian Kelleher
|70
|14
|14
|8
|John Dodson
|63.5
|15
|13
|Iuri Alcantara
|57
|16
|15
|Felipe Arantes
|54.5
|17
|16
|Rani Yahya
|52.5
|18
|17
|16
|Rob Font
|52
|19
|33
|14
|Matthew Lopez
|48
|20
|18
|Mitch Gagnon
|46.5
|21
|29
|Russell Doane
|45
|22
|19
|Damian Stasiak
|38
|22
|21
|Frankie Saenz
|33.5
|24
|22
|Chris Holdsworth
|32.5
|24
|22
|Kyung Ho Kang
|32.5
|26
|25
|Alejandro Perez
|28
|27
|26
|Luke Sanders
|27
|27
|26
|Patrick Williams
|27
|29
|24
|15
|Johnny Eduardo
|26
|30
|28
|Tom Duquesnoy
|25
|31
|29
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|24.5
|32
|31
|Ian Entwistle
|22.5
|33
|32
|Marlon Vera
|21
|34
|33
|Henry Briones
|20
|35
|36
|Jose Quinonez
|14
|36
|37
|Guido Cannetti
|10
|37
|38
|Augusto Mendes
|9
|38
|39
|Aiemann Zahabi
|5
|38
|39
|Albert Morales
|5
|38
|39
|Brett Johns
|5
|38
|39
|Ricardo Ramas
|5
|42
|43
|Davey Grant
|4.5
|43
|45
|Andre Soukhamthath
|0
|43
|45
|Kwan Ho Kwak
|0
|43
|NR
|11
|Marlon Moraes
|0
|43
|45
|Norifumi ‘Kid’ Yamamoto
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
