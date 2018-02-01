The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

While cards these days seem to be taking a lot of heat over their name value, there have been loads of entertaining fights early on in the nights. This weekend should be no different. Especially this flyweight throwdown which pits two young, undefeated talents looking to stamp themselves as contenders in the shallow 125lb division.

Joseph Morales



Nickname – Bopo

Affiliation – Team Alpha Male

From – Fresno, California

Height – 5’6″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 9-0 (1-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Despite being incredibly young, only 23, Morales has loads of experience under his belt. He made his debut at only 18 years old and has amassed 16 career fights, nine of which were professional. And in those fights the thing that sticks out best is his ability to wrestle it out when the going gets tough.

He’s naturally a strong striker. His in and out movement is quick, even for a flyweight. However, when he finds someone who can make it a 50/50 fight on the feet, he is excellent at changing levels when the opponent comes in. On top of that, he has the classic choke finishes that you associate with Team Alpha Male.

Why he has been overlooked

As mentioned before, he is only 23. At that age it’s hard to gain too much of a following. Still, with a win here, he’ll likely be a top 15 ranked flyweight and have hype behind him that few have in a division. Plus, this division is desperate for fresh challengers.

What makes this a good match-up

Deiveson Figueiredo is a tough out. Undefeated with two UFC wins already under his belt, people are piling on the hype train. But, in his last fight, he was taken down seven times by Jarred Brooks. Although he eked out a split decision against Brooks, it did show his weakest point. If Morales can take advantage of that hole in his game, he should be able to find an opening to finish.

