UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: May 18, 2017
Posted by on May 19, 2017
DALLAS, TX – MAY 13: Jason Knight celebrates his victory against Chas Skelly in their Featherweight bout during UFC 211 at American Airlines Center on May 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC   Total
Rank Rank Rank    
1 1 1 Jose Aldo 507
2 2 2 Max Holloway 273
3 4 3 Frankie Edgar 224
4 3 4 Ricardo Lamas 183
5 4 7 Anthony Pettis 182
6 6 16 Renan Barao 170
7 7 6 Chan Sung Jung 160
8 8 10 Brian Ortega 133
9 9 Charles Oliveira 120
10 10 9 Jeremy Stephens 115.5
11 11 13 Darren Elkins 114.5
12 13 Myles Jury 110.5
13 15 11 Dennis Bermudez 97
14 12 Chas Skelly 96
15 17 B.J. Penn 90
16 33 Jason Knight 89.5
17 14 5 Cub Swanson 88
18 18 14 Doo Ho Choi 85
19 16 8 Yair Rodriguez 82.5
20 19 Godofredo Pepey 67.5
21 20 Ryan Hall 64.5
22 21 Rony Jason 63.5
23 22 Hacran Dias 51
24 23 Alex Caceres 43
25 24 Arnold Allen 42.5
26 26 Dennis Siver 40
26 26 12 Renato Moicano 40
28 28 15 Mirsad Bektic 39.5
29 25 Gabriel Benitez 36.5
29 29 Makwan Amirkhani 36.5
31 30 Ning Guangyou 35.5
32 31 Diego Rivas 34.5
33 32 Shane Burgos 34
34 33 Teruto Ishihara 33
35 45 Enrique Barzola 28
35 36 Jimy Hettes 28
37 37 Clay Guida 26.5
38 38 Sam Sicilia 25.5
39 38 Artem Lobov 22
39 40 Mike De La Torre 22
41 41 Mizuto Hirota 20
42 42 Gray Maynard 19.5
43 43 Jeremy Kennedy 14.5
44 NR Alexander Volkanovski 10
44 44 Kyle Bochniak 10
46 46 Charles Rosa 8
47 47 Gavin Tucker 5
47 47 Rick Glenn 5
49 49 Chris Gruetzemacher 4.5

Check back Monday for our bantamweight rankings

 

