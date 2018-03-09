UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee

Apr 21, 2018

Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, New Jersey

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Lee Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,699 – super stacked

UFC Fight Night’s range between 6,400-4,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 5,500

Main Card

Lightweights (five rounds):

Edson Barboza (19-5, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Kevin Lee (16-5, #6 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

David Branch (21-4, #25 ranked middleweight) vs Thiago Santos (17-5, #12 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Aljamain Sterling (14-3, #11 ranked bantamweight) vs Brett Johns (15-0, #27 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Jim Miller (28-11, 1 NC, #24 ranked lightweight) vs Dan Hooker (16-7, #22 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Ryan LaFlare (13-2, #28 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Garcia (15-4, #18 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Magomed Bibulatov (14-1, #23 ranked flyweight) vs Ulka Sasaki (20-5-2, #12 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Siyar Bahadurzada (23-6-1, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Luan Chagas (15-2-1, #63 ranked welterweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Corey Anderson (10-4, #28 ranked light heayvweight) vs Patrick Cummins (10-4, #24 ranked light heayvweight)

Bantamweights:

Merab Dvalishvili (7-3, #49 ranked bantamweight) vs Augusto Mendes (6-2, #42 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Leslie Smith (10-7-1, #10 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Aspen Ladd (6-0, #14 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Tony Martin (12-4, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Keita Nakamura (33-8-2, 1 NC, #32 ranked welterweight)

