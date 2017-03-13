Vitor Belfort might have had his bell rung last night, but he still was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 14,069

Gate: N/A

Vitor Belfort: $315,000 ($300,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua: $275,000 ($190,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Edson Barboza: $161,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kelvin Gastelum: $134,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Michel Prazeres: $87,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Paulo Borrachinha: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kevin Lee: $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Burkman: $69,000 ($54,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Oliveira: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joe Soto: $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francisco Trinaldo: $53,000 ($38,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Gian Villante: $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rani Yahya: $48,000 ($33,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Ray Borg: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sergio Moraes: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Beneil Dariush: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Means: $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Bethe Correia: $32,000 ($27,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Rony Jason: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jeremy Kennedy: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jussier Formiga: $24,000 ($19,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marion Reneau: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Garreth McLellan: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Davi Ramos: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)