Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker). Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson on Mar 18th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Kelvin Gastelum – 87%
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%
Edson Barboza – 73%
Jussier Formiga – 54%
Bethe Correia – 70%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 20-18 (53%)
UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Josh W
|9
|2
|Creamy Goodness
|9
|2
|Dave K.
|9
|4
|Nathan Hickling
|8
|5
|Brandon Martinez
|7
|5
|captainkirk368
|7
|5
|Michael J.
|7
|5
|Derrick Fling
|7
|5
|Nick b
|7
|10
|Sir Chadwick
|6
|10
|larry chaput
|6
|10
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|10
|Barry Oh
|6
|10
|Craig S.
|6
|10
|David McAuley
|6
|10
|don nog jr
|6
|10
|Todd Bridgland
|6
|10
|CDN420
|6
|19
|derek imm
|5
|19
|Robert Oakes
|5
|19
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|19
|Jamie Benton
|5
|19
|The MMA Manifesto
|5
|19
|Frankie Dicristofano
|5
|19
|Ryan Giesbrecht
|5
|19
|Sternfan74
|5
|19
|Travis Parsons
|5
|19
|samsol
|5
|29
|KurtK26
|4
|29
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|29
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|4
|29
|James Weise
|4
|29
|ryanC
|4
|34
|Jon Doe
|3
|35
|Brandon Kaplan
|2
|35
|Jeannie F
|2
|35
|JEsse mejia
|2
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|Dave K.
|51
|2
|Creamy Goodness
|46
|3
|The MMA Manifesto
|44
|4
|Nathan Hickling
|43
|5
|Craig S.
|41
|6
|Josh W
|40
|7
|Barry Oh
|37
|7
|don nog jr
|37
|9
|Brandon Martinez
|36
|9
|Todd Bridgland
|36