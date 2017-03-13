Quantcast
UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on March 12, 2017


Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker).  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson on Mar 18th.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Kelvin Gastelum – 87%
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%
Edson Barboza – 73%
Jussier Formiga – 54%
Bethe Correia – 70%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 20-18 (53%)


UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Results

1 Josh W 9
2 Creamy Goodness 9
2 Dave K. 9
4 Nathan Hickling 8
5 Brandon Martinez 7
5 captainkirk368 7
5 Michael J. 7
5 Derrick Fling 7
5 Nick b 7
10 Sir Chadwick 6
10 larry chaput 6
10 Vic Rattanasithy 6
10 Barry Oh 6
10 Craig S. 6
10 David McAuley 6
10 don nog jr 6
10 Todd Bridgland 6
10 CDN420 6
19 derek imm 5
19 Robert Oakes 5
19 Cameron Walsh 5
19 Jamie Benton 5
19 The MMA Manifesto 5
19 Frankie Dicristofano 5
19 Ryan Giesbrecht 5
19 Sternfan74 5
19 Travis Parsons 5
19 samsol 5
29 KurtK26 4
29 Luke Rhoads 4
29 Ryan A. MacDonald 4
29 James Weise 4
29 ryanC 4
34 Jon Doe 3
35 Brandon Kaplan 2
35 Jeannie F 2
35 JEsse mejia 2


2017 Overall Standings

1 Dave K. 51
2 Creamy Goodness 46
3 The MMA Manifesto 44
4 Nathan Hickling 43
5 Craig S. 41
6 Josh W 40
7 Barry Oh 37
7 don nog jr 37
9 Brandon Martinez 36
9 Todd Bridgland 36

 