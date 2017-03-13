

Congratulations to Josh W for winning our UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Contest (via tiebreaker). Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs Anderson on Mar 18th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Kelvin Gastelum – 87%

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua – 65%

Edson Barboza – 73%

Jussier Formiga – 54%

Bethe Correia – 70%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 20-18 (53%)



UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Pick ‘Em Results

1 Josh W 9 2 Creamy Goodness 9 2 Dave K. 9 4 Nathan Hickling 8 5 Brandon Martinez 7 5 captainkirk368 7 5 Michael J. 7 5 Derrick Fling 7 5 Nick b 7 10 Sir Chadwick 6 10 larry chaput 6 10 Vic Rattanasithy 6 10 Barry Oh 6 10 Craig S. 6 10 David McAuley 6 10 don nog jr 6 10 Todd Bridgland 6 10 CDN420 6 19 derek imm 5 19 Robert Oakes 5 19 Cameron Walsh 5 19 Jamie Benton 5 19 The MMA Manifesto 5 19 Frankie Dicristofano 5 19 Ryan Giesbrecht 5 19 Sternfan74 5 19 Travis Parsons 5 19 samsol 5 29 KurtK26 4 29 Luke Rhoads 4 29 Ryan A. MacDonald 4 29 James Weise 4 29 ryanC 4 34 Jon Doe 3 35 Brandon Kaplan 2 35 Jeannie F 2 35 JEsse mejia 2



2017 Overall Standings