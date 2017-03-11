UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum

Mar 11, 2017

Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste

Fortaleza, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middlweights (five rounds):

Vitor Belfort (25-13, #9 ranked middleweight)

Kelvin Gastelum (13-2, #10 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (24-10, #8 ranked light heavyweight)

Gian Villante (15-7)

Lightweights:

Edson Barboza (18-4, #6 ranked lightweight)

Beneil Dariush (14-2)

Flyweights:

Jussier Formiga (19-4, #5 ranked flyweight)

Ray Borg (10-2)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Bethe Correia (10-2)

Marion Reneau (7-2)

Welterweights:

Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 2 NC)

Tim Means (26-7-1, 1 NC)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Francisco Trinaldo (21-4)

Kevin Lee (14-2)

Welterweights:

Sergio Moraes (11-3-1)

Davi Ramos (6-1)

Bantamweights:

Rani Yahya (23-8, 1 NC)

Joe Soto (17-5)

Lightweights:

Michel Prazeres (21-2)**WINNER by Submission (North-South Choke) – Round 1 (1:42)

Joshua Burkman (29-14, 1 NC)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Rony Jason (15-6, 1 NC)

Jeremy Kennedy (9-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Middleweights:

Garreth McLellan (13-5)

Paulo Borrachinha (9-0)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (1:17)