UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum Results
Posted by on March 11, 2017

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum
Mar 11, 2017
Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste
Fortaleza, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middlweights (five rounds):
Vitor Belfort (25-13, #9 ranked middleweight)
Kelvin Gastelum (13-2, #10 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (24-10, #8 ranked light heavyweight)
Gian Villante (15-7)

Lightweights:
Edson Barboza (18-4, #6 ranked lightweight)
Beneil Dariush (14-2)

Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga (19-4, #5 ranked flyweight)
Ray Borg (10-2)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Bethe Correia (10-2)
Marion Reneau (7-2)

Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 2 NC)
Tim Means (26-7-1, 1 NC)

Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:
Francisco Trinaldo (21-4)
Kevin Lee (14-2)

Welterweights:
Sergio Moraes (11-3-1)
Davi Ramos (6-1)

Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya (23-8, 1 NC)
Joe Soto (17-5)

Lightweights:
Michel Prazeres (21-2)**WINNER by Submission (North-South Choke) – Round 1 (1:42)
Joshua Burkman (29-14, 1 NC)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Rony Jason (15-6, 1 NC)
Jeremy Kennedy (9-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Middleweights:
Garreth McLellan (13-5)
Paulo Borrachinha (9-0)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (1:17)