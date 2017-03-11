UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum
Mar 11, 2017
Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste
Fortaleza, Brazil
UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Middlweights (five rounds):
Vitor Belfort (25-13, #9 ranked middleweight)
Kelvin Gastelum (13-2, #10 ranked middleweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (24-10, #8 ranked light heavyweight)
Gian Villante (15-7)
Lightweights:
Edson Barboza (18-4, #6 ranked lightweight)
Beneil Dariush (14-2)
Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga (19-4, #5 ranked flyweight)
Ray Borg (10-2)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Bethe Correia (10-2)
Marion Reneau (7-2)
Welterweights:
Alex Oliveira (15-3-1, 2 NC)
Tim Means (26-7-1, 1 NC)
Prelims (FS1/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Francisco Trinaldo (21-4)
Kevin Lee (14-2)
Welterweights:
Sergio Moraes (11-3-1)
Davi Ramos (6-1)
Bantamweights:
Rani Yahya (23-8, 1 NC)
Joe Soto (17-5)
Lightweights:
Michel Prazeres (21-2)**WINNER by Submission (North-South Choke) – Round 1 (1:42)
Joshua Burkman (29-14, 1 NC)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Rony Jason (15-6, 1 NC)
Jeremy Kennedy (9-0)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
Middleweights:
Garreth McLellan (13-5)
Paulo Borrachinha (9-0)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 1 (1:17)