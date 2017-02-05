

Jessica Andrade had a very impressive performance last night against Angela Hill, earning her a title shot as well as the top payday at UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info, especially for any fighters that made their UFC debuts at the event.

Attendance: 8,119

Gate: $611,133

Jessica Andrade: $107,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chan Sung Jung: $95,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcel Fortuna: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ovince Saint Preux: $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Angela Hill: $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

James Vick: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Chas Skelly: $51,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tecia Torres: $45,300 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,800 from Rawlings for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Dennis Bermudez: $40,000 ($30,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Abel Trujillo: $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Khalil Rountree: $32,500 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Felice Herrig: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Curtis Blaydes: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Anthony Hamilton: $23,o00 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Volkan Oezdemir: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ricardo Ramas: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Niko Price: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Morono: $19,500 ($17,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michinori Tanaka: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Grasso: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Adam Milstead: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Gruetzemacher: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bec Rawlings: $13,700 ($14,000 to show, $2,800 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Daniel Jolly: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)