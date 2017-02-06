Quantcast
UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on February 5, 2017


Congratulations to Nedu Obi for winning our UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie Pick ‘Em Contest  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie on Feb 11th.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Dennis Bermudez – 69%
Alexa Grasso – 71%
James Vick – 53%
Ovince Saint Preux – 91%
Anthony Hamilton – 89%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 7-12 (37%)


UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie Pick ‘Em Results

1 Nedu Obi 9
2 CDN420 6
3 Barry Oh 5
4 Mike P. 4
5 Jon Doe 4
6 Sir Chadwick 4
7 Vic Rattanasithy 4
8 ryanC 4
9 Craig S. 3
10 James Weise 3
11 Todd Bridgland 3
12 Karl O’Connell 3
13 don nog jr 3
14 Phillip Barnett 3
15 Paolo Puno 2
16 Derrick Fling 2
17 Vladimir Kramarenko 2
18 Emma Savoy 2
19 Sternfan74 2
20 Drew Becker 2
21 Brandon Martinez 1
22 Ryan A. MacDonald 1
23 Michael J. 1
24 Cameron Walsh 1
25 KurtK26 1
26 Jamie Benton 1
27 Josh W 1
28 David McAuley 1
29 Travis Parsons 0
30 Nick b 0
31 Frankie Dicristofano 0
32 The MMA Manifesto 0
33 captainkirk368 0
34 Brandon Kaplan 0
35 Dave K. 0
36 Creamy Goodness 0
37 Jesse mejia 0
38 derek imm 0
39 Nathan Hickling 0

 

 

2017 Overall Standings

1 Barry Oh 21
1 Dave K. 21
1 The MMA Manifesto 21
4 Creamy Goodness 18
4 don nog jr 18
4 Paolo Puno 18
4 Todd Bridgland 18
8 captainkirk368 16
8 Craig S. 16
8 Emma Savoy 16
8 Nathan Hickling 16

 