Posted byon
Congratulations to Nedu Obi for winning our UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie Pick ‘Em Contest Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie on Feb 11th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Dennis Bermudez – 69%
Alexa Grasso – 71%
James Vick – 53%
Ovince Saint Preux – 91%
Anthony Hamilton – 89%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 7-12 (37%)
UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Nedu Obi
|9
|2
|CDN420
|6
|3
|Barry Oh
|5
|4
|Mike P.
|4
|5
|Jon Doe
|4
|6
|Sir Chadwick
|4
|7
|Vic Rattanasithy
|4
|8
|ryanC
|4
|9
|Craig S.
|3
|10
|James Weise
|3
|11
|Todd Bridgland
|3
|12
|Karl O’Connell
|3
|13
|don nog jr
|3
|14
|Phillip Barnett
|3
|15
|Paolo Puno
|2
|16
|Derrick Fling
|2
|17
|Vladimir Kramarenko
|2
|18
|Emma Savoy
|2
|19
|Sternfan74
|2
|20
|Drew Becker
|2
|21
|Brandon Martinez
|1
|22
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|1
|23
|Michael J.
|1
|24
|Cameron Walsh
|1
|25
|KurtK26
|1
|26
|Jamie Benton
|1
|27
|Josh W
|1
|28
|David McAuley
|1
|29
|Travis Parsons
|0
|30
|Nick b
|0
|31
|Frankie Dicristofano
|0
|32
|The MMA Manifesto
|0
|33
|captainkirk368
|0
|34
|Brandon Kaplan
|0
|35
|Dave K.
|0
|36
|Creamy Goodness
|0
|37
|Jesse mejia
|0
|38
|derek imm
|0
|39
|Nathan Hickling
|0
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|Barry Oh
|21
|1
|Dave K.
|21
|1
|The MMA Manifesto
|21
|4
|Creamy Goodness
|18
|4
|don nog jr
|18
|4
|Paolo Puno
|18
|4
|Todd Bridgland
|18
|8
|captainkirk368
|16
|8
|Craig S.
|16
|8
|Emma Savoy
|16
|8
|Nathan Hickling
|16