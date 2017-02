UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie

Feb 4, 2017

Toyota Center

Houston, Texas

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie

Main Card (FS1 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Dennis Bermudez (17-5)

Chan Sung Jung (13-4)

Women’s Strawweights:

Alexa Grasso (9-0)

Felice Herrig (11-6)

Lightweights:

James Vick (9-1)

Abel Trujillo (15-6, 1 NC)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (19-9, #9 ranked light heavyweight)

Volkan Oezdemir (12-1)

Heavyweights:

Anthony Hamilton (15-6)

Marcel Fortuna (8-1)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Andrade (15-5, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Angela Hill (7-2, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)

Prelims (FS1 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:

Adam Milstead (8-1)

Curtis Blaydes (6-1)

Featherweights:

Chas Skelly (16-2)

Chris Gruetzemacher (13-1)

Bantamweights:

Ricardo Ramos (9-1)

Michinori Tanaka (11-2)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (7-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bec Rawlings (7-5)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Alex Morono (13-3)

Niko Price (9-0)**WINNER by KO (Punch) – Round 2 (5:00)

Light Heavyweights:

Khalil Rountree (5-2)**WINNER by KO (Knee) – Round 1 (:52)

Daniel Jolly (5-1)