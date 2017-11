UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum

Nov 25, 2017

Mercedes Benz Arena

Shanghai, China

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/The Fight Network – 7:00 am Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Michael Bisping (31-8, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum (14-3, 1 NC, #8 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Li Jingliang (13-4, #45 ranked welterweight) vs Zak Ottow (15-4, #59 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Wang Guan (16-1-1) vs Alex Caceres (13-10, 1 NC, #21 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Muslim Salikhov (12-1) vs Alex Garcia (14-4, #17 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 3:45 am Eastern)

Featherweights:

Zabit Magomedsharipov (12-1, #36 ranked featherweight) vs Sheymon Moraes (9-1)

Welterweights:

Kenan Song (11-3) vs Bobby Nash (8-3, #79 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Kailin Curran (4-5, #26 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Xiaonan Yan (7-1, 1 NC)

Bantamweights:

Pingyuan Liu (10-5) vs Bharat Khandare (5-2)

Heavyweights:

Chase Sherman (11-3, #19 ranked heavyweight) vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (17-4, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Yanan Wu (9-1) vs Gina Mazany (4-1, #22 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Wuliji Buren (10-4) vs Rolando Dy (8-6-1, 1 NC, #52 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Cyril Asker (8-3, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Yaozong Hu (3-0)

Betting Odds