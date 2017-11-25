Michael Bisping took another beating last night, but at least he was fairly well paid for it.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 15,128

Gate: N/A

Michael Bisping: $270,000 ($250,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kelvin Gastelum: $144,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Li Jingliang: $91,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Song Kenan: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Garcia: $67,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Caceres: $43,000 ($28,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Shamil Abdurakhimov: $34,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Cyril Asker: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Wang Guan: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Yan Xiaonan: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Gina Mazany: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Song Yadong: $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Rolando Dy: $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chase Sherman: $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Zak Ottow: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Wuliji Buren: $14,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Dy for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Muslim Salikhov: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Sheymon Moraes: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bobby Nash: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Kailin Curran: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Wu Yanan: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Bharat Kandare: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Hu Yaozong: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)