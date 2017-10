UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida

Oct 28, 2017

Ginasio do Ibirapuera

Sao Paulo, Brazil

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida Card

Main Card (FS1/TSN2 – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Derek Brunson (17-5, #11 ranked middleweight)

Lyoto Machida (22-7, #16 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Demian Maia (25-7, #5 ranked welterweight)

Colby Covington (12-1, #7 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Pedro Munhoz (14-2, 1 NC, #11 ranked bantamweight)

Rob Font (14-2, #10 ranked bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Francisco Trinaldo (21-5, #15 ranked lightweight)

Jim Miller (28-10, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Thiago Santos (15-5, #13 ranked middleweight)

Jack Hermansson (16-3, #31 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

John Lineker (29-8, #4 ranked bantamweight)

Marlon Vera (10-3-1, #18 ranked bantamweight)

Prelims (FS2/Fight Network – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Vicente Luque (11-6-1, #40 ranked welterweight)

Niko Price (10-0, 1 NC, #38 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Antonio Carlos Junior (9-2,1 NC, #28 ranked middleweight)

Jack Marshman (22-6, #35 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Hacran Dias (23-5-1, #23 ranked featherweight)

Jared Gordon (13-1, #37 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (17-5, #44 ranked welterweight)

Max Griffin (13-3, #65 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Flyweights:

Deiveson Figueiredo (12-0, #15 ranked flyweight)**WINNER by Split Decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Jarred Brooks (13-0, #24 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:

Christian Colombo (8-2-1, #29 ranked heavyweight)

Marcelo Golm (5-0)**WINNER by Submission (RNC) – Round 1 (2:08)