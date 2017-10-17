UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till
Oct 21, 2017
Ergo Arena
Gdansk, Poland
UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till Card
Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/The Fight Network – 3:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-9, 1 NC, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Darren Till (15-0-1, #53 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-2)
Light Heavyweights:
Jan Blachowicz (19-7, #31 ranked light heavyweight) vs Devin Clark (8-1, #34 ranked light heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Oskar Piechota (9-0) vs Jonathan Wilson (7-2)
Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 11:30 am Eastern)
Lightweights:
Marcin Held (22-7, #80 ranked lightweight) vs Nasrat Haqparast (8-1)
Heavyweights:
Anthony Hamilton (15-8, #23 ranked heavyweight) vs Adam Wieczorek (8-1)
Bantamweights:
Damian Stasiak (10-4, #22 ranked bantamweight) vs Brian Kelleher (17-8, #15 ranked bantamweight)
Middleweights:
Sam Alvey (31-9, 1 NC, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Ramazan Emeev (15-3)
Featherweights:
Artem Lobov (14-13-1, 1 NC, #41 ranked featherweight) vs Andre Fili (16-4, #29 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Salim Touahri (10-1) vs Warlley Alves (11-2, #18 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Lina Lansberg (7-2, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Aspen Ladd (5-0)
Featherweights:
Felipe Arantes (18-7-1, 2 NC, #23 ranked featherweight) vs Josh Emmett (11-0, #44 ranked featherweight)
