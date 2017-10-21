UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till

Oct 21, 2017

Ergo Arena

Gdansk, Poland

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/The Fight Network – 3:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-9, 1 NC, #7 ranked welterweight)

Darren Till (15-0-1, #53 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)

Jodie Esquibel (6-2)

Light Heavyweights:

Jan Blachowicz (19-7, #33 ranked light heavyweight)

Devin Clark (8-1, #36 ranked light heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Oskar Piechota (9-0)

Jonathan Wilson (7-2)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 12:00pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Marcin Held (22-7, #80 ranked lightweight)

Nasrat Haqparast (8-1)

Bantamweights:

Damian Stasiak (10-4, #22 ranked bantamweight)

Brian Kelleher (17-8, #15 ranked bantamweight)

Middleweights:

Sam Alvey (31-9, 1 NC, #11 ranked middleweight)

Ramazan Emeev (15-3)

Featherweights:

Artem Lobov (14-13-1, 1 NC, #41 ranked featherweight)

Andre Fili (16-4, #29 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Salim Touahri (10-1)

Warlley Alves (11-2, #18 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Lina Lansberg (7-2, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Aspen Ladd (5-0)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (2:33)

Featherweights:

Felipe Arantes (18-7-1, 2 NC, #23 ranked featherweight)

Josh Emmett (11-0, #44 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)