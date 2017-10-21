UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till
Oct 21, 2017
Ergo Arena
Gdansk, Poland
UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs Till Card
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (UFC Fight Pass/The Fight Network – 3:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-9, 1 NC, #7 ranked welterweight)
Darren Till (15-0-1, #53 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-2, #15 ranked women’s strawweight)
Jodie Esquibel (6-2)
Light Heavyweights:
Jan Blachowicz (19-7, #33 ranked light heavyweight)
Devin Clark (8-1, #36 ranked light heavyweight)
Middleweights:
Oskar Piechota (9-0)
Jonathan Wilson (7-2)
Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 12:00pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Marcin Held (22-7, #80 ranked lightweight)
Nasrat Haqparast (8-1)
Bantamweights:
Damian Stasiak (10-4, #22 ranked bantamweight)
Brian Kelleher (17-8, #15 ranked bantamweight)
Middleweights:
Sam Alvey (31-9, 1 NC, #11 ranked middleweight)
Ramazan Emeev (15-3)
Featherweights:
Artem Lobov (14-13-1, 1 NC, #41 ranked featherweight)
Andre Fili (16-4, #29 ranked featherweight)
Welterweights:
Salim Touahri (10-1)
Warlley Alves (11-2, #18 ranked welterweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Lina Lansberg (7-2, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Aspen Ladd (5-0)**WINNER by TKO (Punches) – Round 2 (2:33)
Featherweights:
Felipe Arantes (18-7-1, 2 NC, #23 ranked featherweight)
Josh Emmett (11-0, #44 ranked featherweight)**WINNER by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)