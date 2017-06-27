Tim Boetsch felt disrespected by his opponent Johny Hendricks for coming in overweight for their fight. So he took out his anger in the cage, and became the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee.

Here are the fighter purse info, released by the Oklahoma State Athletic Commission.

Attendance: 7,605

Gate: $549,302

Tim Boetsch: $224,000 ($67,000 to show, $67,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Hendricks for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

B.J. Penn: $170,000 ($150,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Kevin Lee: $148,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Clay Guida: $130,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Johny Hendricks: $100,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 fine for missing weight, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dennis Siver: $98,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Means: $88,000 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Dominick Reyes: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jeremy Kimball: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Carla Esparza: $68,500 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Felice Herrig: $52,500 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michael Chiesa: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Garcia: $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Erik Koch: $34,000 ($24,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marvin Vettori: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Darrell Horcher: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Maryna Moroz: $25,500 ($23,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Vitor Miranda: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Jared Gordon: $20,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,000 fine for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joachim Christensen: $18,500 ($16,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Justine Kish: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Michel Quinones: $14,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,000 from Gordon for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Josh Stansbury: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Devin Powell: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)