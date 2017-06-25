UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee

June 25, 2017

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Michael Chiesa (14-2, #6 ranked lightweight)

Kevin Lee (15-2, #8 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Tim Boetsch (20-11, #13 ranked middleweight)

Johny Hendricks (18-6, #16 ranked middleweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Felice Herrig (12-6, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)

Justine Kish (6-0, #21 ranked women’s strawweight )

Light Heavyweights:

Joachim Christensen (14-5, #29 ranked light heavyweight)

Dominick Reyes (6-0)

Welterweights:

Tim Means (26-8-1, 1 NC, #24 ranked welterweight)

Alex Garcia (14-3, #13 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

B.J. Penn (16-11-2, #15 ranked featherweight)

Dennis Siver (22-11, 1 NC, #26 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (FS2/The Fight Network – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Clay Guida (32-14, #60 ranked lightweight)

Erik Koch (15-4, #58 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Carla Esparza (12-4, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)

Maryna Moroz (8-1, #10 ranked women’s strawweight)

Lightweights:

Devin Powell (8-1, #79 ranked lightweight)

Darrell Horcher (12-2, #79 ranked lightweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 5:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Jared Gordon (12-1)

Michel Quinones (8-1)

Light Heavyweights:

Joshua Stansbury (8-4, #32 ranked light heavyweight)

Jeremy Kimball (14-6, #33 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Tony Martin (11-3, #55 ranked lightweight)

Johnny Case (22-5, #43 ranked lightweight)