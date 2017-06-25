UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee
June 25, 2017
Chesapeake Energy Arena
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs Lee
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (FS1/TSN5 – 9:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Michael Chiesa (14-2, #6 ranked lightweight)
Kevin Lee (15-2, #8 ranked lightweight)
Middleweights:
Tim Boetsch (20-11, #13 ranked middleweight)
Johny Hendricks (18-6, #16 ranked middleweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Felice Herrig (12-6, #9 ranked women’s strawweight)
Justine Kish (6-0, #21 ranked women’s strawweight )
Light Heavyweights:
Joachim Christensen (14-5, #29 ranked light heavyweight)
Dominick Reyes (6-0)
Welterweights:
Tim Means (26-8-1, 1 NC, #24 ranked welterweight)
Alex Garcia (14-3, #13 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
B.J. Penn (16-11-2, #15 ranked featherweight)
Dennis Siver (22-11, 1 NC, #26 ranked featherweight)
Prelims (FS2/The Fight Network – 7:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights:
Clay Guida (32-14, #60 ranked lightweight)
Erik Koch (15-4, #58 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Carla Esparza (12-4, #4 ranked women’s strawweight)
Maryna Moroz (8-1, #10 ranked women’s strawweight)
Lightweights:
Devin Powell (8-1, #79 ranked lightweight)
Darrell Horcher (12-2, #79 ranked lightweight)
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 5:30 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Jared Gordon (12-1)
Michel Quinones (8-1)
Light Heavyweights:
Joshua Stansbury (8-4, #32 ranked light heavyweight)
Jeremy Kimball (14-6, #33 ranked light heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Tony Martin (11-3, #55 ranked lightweight)
Johnny Case (22-5, #43 ranked lightweight)