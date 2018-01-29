UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros

Feb 18, 2018

Frank Erwin Center

Austin, Texas

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros Fight Card

Main Card (9:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (32-10, 1 NC, #13 ranked welterweight) vs Yancy Medeiros (15-4, 1 NC, #15 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Derrick Lewis (18-5, 1 NC, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura (16-3, #8 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

James Vick (12-1, #8 ranked lightweight) vs Francisco Trinaldo (22-5, #10 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Aguilar (19-6, #48 ranked women’s fly/strawweight) vs Livinha Souza (11-1)

Lightweights:

Sage Northcutt (9-2, #51 ranked lightweight) vs Thibault Gouti (11-3, #72 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:

Jared Gordon (14-1, #57 ranked lightweight) vs Diego Ferreira (12-2, #34 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Geoff Neal (8-2) vs Brian Camozzi (7-4, #79 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Roberto Sanchez (7-1, #28 ranked flyweight) vs Joby Sanchez (11-2)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sarah Moras (5-3, #13 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Lucie Pudilova (7-2, #15 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Steven Peterson (15-6, #65 ranked featherweight) vs Humberto Bandenay (14-4, 1 NC, #33 ranked featherweight)

Welterweights:

Thiago Alves (27-11, #44 ranked welterweight) vs Curtis Millender (14-3)

Flyweights:

Ray Borg (11-3, #4 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (14-4, #3 ranked flyweight)