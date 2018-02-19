Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone got a much needed win last night in Austin, and subsequently was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Texas athletic commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,502

Gate: $794,350

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone: $330,000 ($155,000 to show, $155,000 win bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Derrick Lewis: $310,000 ($125,000 to show, $125,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sage Northcutt: $145,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Curtis Millender: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Brandon Davis: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joshua Burkman: $69,000 ($54,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Thiago Alves: $68,000 ($48,000 to show, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Steven Peterson: $63,500 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

James Vick: $63,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Francisco Trinaldo: $55,000 ($40,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Tybura: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Yancy Medeiros: $43,000 ($33,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Morono: $39,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Carlos Diego Ferreira: $37,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Lucie Pudilova: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oskar Piechota: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Geoff Neal: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Roberto Sanchez: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jared Gordon: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Thibault Gouti: $17,000 ($12,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Sarah Moras: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Joby Sanchez: $15,000 ($10,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Brian Camozzi: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Tim Williams: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)