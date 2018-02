UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens

Feb 24, 2018

Amway Center

Orlando, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens Fight Card

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (FOX/CTV2 – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Josh Emmett (13-1, #12 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (26-14, #11 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jessica Andrade (17-6, #4 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Tecia Torres (10-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (22-10, #4 ranked light heavyweight) vs Ilir Latifi (14-5, 1 NC, #11 ranked light heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Mike Perry (11-2, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin (13-4, #65 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (FOX/TSN – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Renan Barao (36-5, 1 NC, #6 ranked bantamweight) vs Brian Kelleher (18-8, #14 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sara McMann (11-4, #5 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Marion Reneau (8-3-1, #6 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Maryna Moroz (8-2, #14 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (7-4, #25 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Ben Saunders (21-8-1, #42 ranked welterweight) vs Alan Jouban (15-6, #52 ranked welterweight)

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights:

Gilbert Burns (12-2, #27 ranked lightweight) vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-2, #32 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Sam Alvey (31-10, 1 NC, #9 ranked light heavyweight) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-2)

Bantamweights:

Rani Yahya (24-9, 1 NC, #15 ranked bantamweight) vs Russell Doane (15-7, #22 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Eric Shelton (11-4, #24 ranked flyweight) vs Alex Perez (19-4, #19 ranked flyweight)

Bantamweights:

Albert Morales (7-3-1, #48 ranked bantamweight) vs Manny Bermudez (10-0)

