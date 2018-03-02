Illegal knee or not, Lil Heathen Jeremy Stephens was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Florida State Boxing Commission.

Attendance: 10,124

Gate: $1,064,303.50

(Reebok $ is now called fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens: $196,000 ($63,000 to show, $63,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alan Jouban: $140,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ilir Latifi: $121,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rani Yahya: $112,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jessica Andrade: $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Alvey: $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux: $98,000 ($83,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ben Saunders: $88,000 ($23,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renan Barao: $68,000 ($53,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marion Reneau: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Josh Emmett: $50,000 ($45,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mike Perry: $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brian Kelleher: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sara McMann: $43,000 ($38,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Prachnio: $28,500 ($25,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maryna Moroz: $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Russell Doane: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Perez: $25,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Manny Bermudez: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Albert Morales: $20,000 ($15,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eric Shelton: $18,400 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 from Perez for missing week, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)