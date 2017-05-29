The “hometown boy” was the big star and top earner at UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights (Alexander Gustafsson hasn’t fought in a region that releases purse info since 2012, so his estimate is probably the least accurate of the bunch; Misha Cirkunov signed a new contract before this event, so can’t get a precise estimate for him either at this point). So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 12,668

Gate: $1,920,000

Alexander Gustafsson: $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Glover Teixeira: $130,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Bojan Velickovic: $76,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Damir Hadzovic: $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Chris Camozzi: $53,000 ($38,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Trevor Smith: $48,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Pedro Munhoz: $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Omari Akhmedov: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Nordine Taleb: $39,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Peter Sobotta: $34,500 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Ben Saunders: $32,000 ($22,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Joaquim Siva: $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Volkan Oezdemir: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jack Hermansson: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Darren Till: $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Marcin Held: $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Misha Cirkunov: $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Reza Madadi: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Damian Stasiak: $16,500 ($14,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Alex Nicholson: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Nico Musoke: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Jessin Ayari: $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

Oliver Enkamp: $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)