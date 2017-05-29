Posted byon
Congratulations to Mike P for winning our UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixiera Pick ‘Em Contest via tie breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 212 on June 3rd. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Alexander Gustafsson – 85%
Misha Cirkunov – 91%
Ben Saunders – 79%
Abdul Razak Alhassan – 70%
Nordine Taleb – 73%
Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 41-30 (58%)
UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Mike P.
|7
|2
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|7
|2
|The MMA Manifesto
|7
|2
|Paolo Puno
|7
|5
|Michael J.
|6
|5
|KurtK26
|6
|5
|Phillip
|6
|5
|Jon Doe
|6
|9
|Nick b
|5
|9
|Jesse mejia
|5
|9
|Brandon Kaplan
|5
|9
|captainkirk368
|5
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|9
|Creamy Goodness
|5
|9
|Josh W
|5
|9
|Emma Savoy
|5
|9
|Frankie Dicristofano
|5
|18
|Shemp DeYoung
|4
|18
|Travis Parsons
|4
|18
|Jeannie South
|4
|21
|Jason Poirier
|3
|21
|Dave K.
|3
|21
|Sternfan74
|3
|21
|derek imm
|3
|21
|Brandon Martinez
|3
|21
|Craig S.
|3
|21
|ryanC
|3
|21
|Nathan Hickling
|3
|29
|larry chaput
|2
|29
|scott wilterdink
|2
|29
|CDN420
|2
|29
|Todd Bridgland
|2
|33
|Victor Rattanasithy
|1
|33
|James Weise
|1
2017 Overall Standings
|1
|Dave K.
|90
|2
|Nathan Hickling
|87
|3
|Creamy Goodness
|86
|3
|Josh W
|86
|5
|Craig S.
|82
|5
|The MMA Manifesto
|82
|7
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|80
|8
|Travis Parsons
|74
|9
|derek imm
|73
|10
|Jon Doe
|71