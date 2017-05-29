

Congratulations to Mike P for winning our UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixiera Pick ‘Em Contest via tie breaker! Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 212 on June 3rd. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Alexander Gustafsson – 85%

Misha Cirkunov – 91%

Ben Saunders – 79%

Abdul Razak Alhassan – 70%

Nordine Taleb – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 41-30 (58%)



UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira Pick ‘Em Results

1 Mike P. 7 2 Ryan A. MacDonald 7 2 The MMA Manifesto 7 2 Paolo Puno 7 5 Michael J. 6 5 KurtK26 6 5 Phillip 6 5 Jon Doe 6 9 Nick b 5 9 Jesse mejia 5 9 Brandon Kaplan 5 9 captainkirk368 5 9 Cameron Walsh 5 9 Creamy Goodness 5 9 Josh W 5 9 Emma Savoy 5 9 Frankie Dicristofano 5 18 Shemp DeYoung 4 18 Travis Parsons 4 18 Jeannie South 4 21 Jason Poirier 3 21 Dave K. 3 21 Sternfan74 3 21 derek imm 3 21 Brandon Martinez 3 21 Craig S. 3 21 ryanC 3 21 Nathan Hickling 3 29 larry chaput 2 29 scott wilterdink 2 29 CDN420 2 29 Todd Bridgland 2 33 Victor Rattanasithy 1 33 James Weise 1



2017 Overall Standings