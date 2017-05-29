Quantcast
UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira Pick ‘Em Results
Posted by on May 29, 2017


Congratulations to Mike P for winning our UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixiera Pick ‘Em Contest via tie breaker!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be UFC 212 on June 3rd.  Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Alexander Gustafsson – 85%
Misha Cirkunov – 91%
Ben Saunders – 79%
Abdul Razak Alhassan – 70%
Nordine Taleb – 73%

Consensus Overall Record in 2016: 41-30 (58%)


UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira Pick ‘Em Results

1 Mike P. 7
2 Ryan A. MacDonald 7
2 The MMA Manifesto 7
2 Paolo Puno 7
5 Michael J. 6
5 KurtK26 6
5 Phillip 6
5 Jon Doe 6
9 Nick b 5
9 Jesse mejia 5
9 Brandon Kaplan 5
9 captainkirk368 5
9 Cameron Walsh 5
9 Creamy Goodness 5
9 Josh W 5
9 Emma Savoy 5
9 Frankie Dicristofano 5
18 Shemp DeYoung 4
18 Travis Parsons 4
18 Jeannie South 4
21 Jason Poirier 3
21 Dave K. 3
21 Sternfan74 3
21 derek imm 3
21 Brandon Martinez 3
21 Craig S. 3
21 ryanC 3
21 Nathan Hickling 3
29 larry chaput 2
29 scott wilterdink 2
29 CDN420 2
29 Todd Bridgland 2
33 Victor Rattanasithy 1
33 James Weise 1

 


2017 Overall Standings

1 Dave K. 90
2 Nathan Hickling 87
3 Creamy Goodness 86
3 Josh W 86
5 Craig S. 82
5 The MMA Manifesto 82
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 80
8 Travis Parsons 74
9 derek imm 73
10 Jon Doe 71

 